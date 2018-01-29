Pinegrove Share Update On Hiatus

Last year, Pinegrove frontman Evan Stephens Hall responded to an accusation of sexual coercion by writing a long personal statement, reflecting on all the ways in which he felt he had abused his status as a musician, taking advantage of an “unfair power dynamic” and sometimes being “intimate with people that i’ve met on tour.” Hall gave a blanket apology, and Pinegrove canceled a planned tour. Today, Pinegrove have tweeted that they are “continuing their hiatus and taking an extended period of time off the road.” They’ve canceled all their planned dates. Here’s the statement:

Pinegrove are continuing their hiatus and taking an extended period of time off the road. The band has cancelled the upcoming tour dates. Refunds are available from point of purchase – online ticket buyers will receive notification and a refund in the next 3-5 days. Thank you. — &&&& (@PinegroveBand) January 29, 2018

Pinegrove were widely expected to release a new album this year; they shared a new single shortly before Hall responded to those accusations. There’s been no word on what might be going on with that.