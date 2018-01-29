Soccer Mommy – “Cool”

A few weeks ago, Sophie Allison shared “Your Dog,” the excellent first single from her proper Soccer Mommy debut, and she’s back with another new track, “Cool.” The song’s scuzzy underbelly is broken up by Allison’s soft and melodic ooo’s, as she spins a tale of sitting on the sidelines, looking on at someone she perceives as carefree and cool, and feeling like she could never live up to that standard. It sets the scene with a gloriously dark bit of imagery that’s fit for an episode of Buffy: “Mary has a heart of coal/ She’ll break you down and eat you whole/ I saw her do it after school, she’s an animal.” Listen below.

Clean is out 3/2 via Fat Possum. Pre-order the album here.