The Original Misfits Announce New Jersey Reunion Show

After reuniting to perform together for the first time in 33 years at Riot Fest a couple of years ago, Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only, aka the original Misfits, played two more reunion shows in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Now they’ve announced another reunion, this time in their home state of New Jersey, at Newark’s Prudential Center on 5/19. Suicidal Tendencies are Murphy’s Law are set to open.

Finally…the triumphant return to where it all began!!! The Original Misfits return to NJ for only area performance Sat. May 19 @PruCenter Newark, NJ. Details at https://t.co/ZbS9SMXJml pic.twitter.com/KCYqKyps46 — The Misfits (@themisfits) January 29, 2018