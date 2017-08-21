The Original Misfits Announce Another Reunion Show

Last year, the original Misfits lineup of Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only reunited to perform together for the first time in 33 years for a couple Riot Fest shows. It looked like that would be it, but today they’ve announced that Danzig and Only will once again come together for the only Misfits reunion show of the year. It’ll take place on 12/30 at the Forum in Los Angeles. Danzig’s gotta pay for those boxes of Franken Berry somehow! Tickets go on sale this Friday (8/25) and you can find out more info here.