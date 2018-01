Next month, the pointed and eloquent New York-based singer-songwriter Caroline Rose, a recent-vintage Artist To Watch, will release the new album LONER. We’ve already posted her videos for “Soul No. 5” and “Money,” and today she’s shared a new track called “Getting To Me.” It’s a slice-of-life song set in a diner, and it ends up as a powerful evocation of what it’s like to feel alone in the world. Check it out below, via NPR.

LONER is out 2/23 on New West.