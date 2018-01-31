Panorama 2018 Lineup

Panorama, the annual July music festival on New York’s Randall’s Island (as opposed to Governors Ball, the annual June music festival on New York’s Randall’s Island) has announced its 2018 lineup. The Weeknd, Janet Jackson, and the Killers will headline on the nights of 7/27-29 with an undercard including SZA, Migos, Cardi B, Fleet Foxes, Father John Misty, the War On Drugs, Gucci Mane, St. Vincent, David Byrne, the xx, Dua Lipa, Japanese Breakfast, Jay Som, Yaeji, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Downtown Boys, Floating Points, Mount Kimbie, and more. Check out the poster above and an alphabetical listing below. Tickets are available here beginning this Friday, 2/2 at 10AM EST.
Avalon Emerson
BEARCAT
BICEP
Cardi B
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Chicano Batman
Daniel Caesar
David Byrne
DJ Haram
DJ Python
Downtown Boys
Dua Lipa
Father John Misty
Fleet Foxes
Floating Points
Greta Van Fleet
Gucci Mane
Helena Hauff
Janet Jackson
Japanese Breakfast
Jay Som
Jhené Aiko
Jlin
Kalin White
Kyle Hall
Laurel Halo
Lo Moon
Mall Grab
Migos
Mike Servito
Moodymann
Mount Kimbie
Nora En Pure
ODESZA
PVRIS
Rex Orange County
Riobamba
Robert DeLong
Sabrina Claudio
Shannon and The Clams
Shanti Celeste
Sigrid
Soulection
St. Vincent
Supa Bwe
SZA
The Black Madonna
The Killers
The War On Drugs
The Weeknd
The xx
Turtle Bugg
Yaeji