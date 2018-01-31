Panorama 2018 Lineup

Panorama, the annual July music festival on New York’s Randall’s Island (as opposed to Governors Ball, the annual June music festival on New York’s Randall’s Island) has announced its 2018 lineup. The Weeknd, Janet Jackson, and the Killers will headline on the nights of 7/27-29 with an undercard including SZA, Migos, Cardi B, Fleet Foxes, Father John Misty, the War On Drugs, Gucci Mane, St. Vincent, David Byrne, the xx, Dua Lipa, Japanese Breakfast, Jay Som, Yaeji, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Downtown Boys, Floating Points, Mount Kimbie, and more. Check out the poster above and an alphabetical listing below. Tickets are available here beginning this Friday, 2/2 at 10AM EST.

Avalon Emerson

BEARCAT

BICEP

Cardi B

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Chicano Batman

Daniel Caesar

David Byrne

DJ Haram

DJ Python

Downtown Boys

Dua Lipa

Father John Misty

Fleet Foxes

Floating Points

Greta Van Fleet

Gucci Mane

Helena Hauff

Janet Jackson

Japanese Breakfast

Jay Som

Jhené Aiko

Jlin

Kalin White

Kyle Hall

Laurel Halo

Lo Moon

Mall Grab

Migos

Mike Servito

Moodymann

Mount Kimbie

Nora En Pure

ODESZA

PVRIS

Rex Orange County

Riobamba

Robert DeLong

Sabrina Claudio

Shannon and The Clams

Shanti Celeste

Sigrid

Soulection

St. Vincent

Supa Bwe

SZA

The Black Madonna

The Killers

The War On Drugs

The Weeknd

The xx

Turtle Bugg

Yaeji