David Byrne – “This Is That” (Feat. Oneohtrix Point Never)

Earlier this month, David Byrne announced a new album, American Utopia, which is his first solo LP since 2004’s Grown Backwards. And around the same time, he shared a new track, “Everybody’s Coming To My House” and announced an accompanying world tour. Today, Byrne debuted a new song on Lauren Laverne’s BBC Radio 6 show. It’s called “This Is That” and it’s a collaboration with Oneohtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin. You can listen to it over here at the 1hr51m45s mark.

You can also listen to an extended interview with Byrne below.

American Utopia is out 3/9 via Todomundo/Nonesuch.