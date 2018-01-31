Stereogum Sessions

Watch Anna Burch Play Quit The Curse Songs In Stereogum Session

Detroit-based musician Anna Burch is releasing her Polyvinyl Records debut, Quit The Curse, at the end of the week, and she stopped by the NYC Stereogum offices today to play a few songs off it for a Stereogum Session. (Take a look at that fancy new stage!) She opened with the album’s lead single, “2 Cool 2 Care” before treating us to two Quit The Curse tracks that haven’t been released yet, “Yeah You Know” and “Belle Isle.” Check out the full performance below.

Quit The Curse is out 2/2 via Polyvinyl (US) / Heavenly (UK). Pre-order it here.

