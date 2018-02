Tame Impala have a collaboration with the EDM artist Zhu in the works, as Billboard reports. The producer has been teasing the team-up for a little bit now, first via a tweet and then at a show where he mentioned it was on the way. The Kevin Parker-led project’s last album was 2015’s Currents, and he’s been in the studio as of late, though it’s unclear whether the Zhu collab would be a one-off single or part of a larger collection.