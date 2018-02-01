Grimes Confirms New Album Out This Year

Grimes
CREDIT: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Lately, Grimes has been working on new music and giving vague updates about it. But Grimes takes her time with music, and we weren’t necessarily expecting her to follow up Art Angels, our favorite album of 2015, anytime soon. So it’s very good news to hear Grimes claiming that she’ll have a new LP out this year, most likely in the fall. Grimes didn’t make this into some grand announcement; it’s just a quick Twitter aside that almost seems intended to reassure herself that she doesn’t take too long between albums. Here’s what she wrote:

Whenever it’s ready, we’ll take it!

