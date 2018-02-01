Grimes Confirms New Album Out This Year

Lately, Grimes has been working on new music and giving vague updates about it. But Grimes takes her time with music, and we weren’t necessarily expecting her to follow up Art Angels, our favorite album of 2015, anytime soon. So it’s very good news to hear Grimes claiming that she’ll have a new LP out this year, most likely in the fall. Grimes didn’t make this into some grand announcement; it’s just a quick Twitter aside that almost seems intended to reassure herself that she doesn’t take too long between albums. Here’s what she wrote:

actually it's 2012 so 6 yrs and a nu one out this year so 3 albums in 6 years is not a bad level of productivity … 7 years i'd be judging myself a bit — Grimes (@Grimezsz) February 1, 2018

i would say spring but realistically, fall — Grimes (@Grimezsz) February 1, 2018

Whenever it’s ready, we’ll take it!