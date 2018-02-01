Rolling Loud 2018 Lineup

Last year, the Miami-based rap festival Rolling Loud put together a pretty impressive lineup. This year, they’ve outdone themselves. The festival, which comes to Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium 5/11-13, features just about everyone who matters from today’s rap landscape, with only a few prominent exceptions. J. Cole, Travis Scott, and Future will headline, but this isn’t a top-heavy lineup. There are plenty of other big stars in the mix, including Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, N.E.R.D., Cardi B, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Kevin Gates, Rick Ross, Juicy J, the Diplomats, and Lil Pump. And while trap and SoundCloud-rap dominate the lineup, there’s a whole lot of interesting stuff on there, even down near the bottom of the bill, including Chief Keef, Young Dolph, Big K.R.I.T., Juvenile, Trick Daddy and Trina, Dreezy, YBN Nahmir, CupcakKe, Yung Lean, SOB x RBE, Princess Nokia, Maxo Kream, Don Trip and Starlito, Shoreline Mafia, and 03 Greedo. You can find out all the details here.