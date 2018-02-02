Watch Albert Hammond Jr. Play New Song “Muted Beatings” On Conan

Are Julian Casablancas’ latest batshit adventures with the Voidz not doing it for you? Well, you might be in luck: Last night, news crept out that Albert Hammond Jr. would also be offering up a new solo LP next month. It’s called Francis Trouble and its first single “Muted Beatings” is one of those nervy retro-rock Hammond compositions that is a bit closer to comfort food for Strokes fans than Julian’s ongoing Metal Machine Music phase. And last night, Hammond took to Conan to perform the song, interestingly leaving his guitar behind to play full-on frontman. Check it out below.

Francis Trouble is out 3/9 on Red Bull Records. Revisit our feature on Hammond from 2015, the last time he released a solo album.