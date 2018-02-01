Albert Hammond Jr. – “Muted Beatings”

Albert Hammond Jr.’s old Strokes buddy Julian Casablancas has been busy gearing up for the release of a new Voidz album on 3/30, but it looks like Hammond is going to beat him to the punch. As Reddit points out, Hammond has a new solo album called Francis Trouble coming out on 3/9, and tonight, as he’s performing on Conan, he’s shared a brand new single called “Muted Beatings.” Listen and check out the LP’s reported tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “DVSL”

02 “Far Away Truths”

03 “Muted Beatings”

04 “Set To Attack”

05 “Tea For Two”

06 “Stop And Go”

07 “Screamer”

08 “Rocky’s Late Night”

09 “Strangers”

10 “Harder, Harder, Harder”

Francis Trouble is out 3/9 on Red Bull Records.