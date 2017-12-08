Julian Casablancas + The Voidz Announce New Album, Name Change

Back in 2014, the Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas got together with a band of miscreants to release the album Tyranny. They’ve been playing shows again lately, and they debuted a new song on Brazilian TV a couple of months ago. Next year, Casablancas will get together with that same band to release a new album. This time around, the band won’t be known as Julian Casablancas + The Voidz; they’ll simply be the Voidz. Casablancas and the band have made the announcement in a supremely goofy new video from director Warren Fu. In the clip, which looks a whole lot like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video, the members of the band go to see a psychedelic horror movie, which also features members of the band and which may inspire what they do afterward. Check it out below.

The new album from the Voidz is out next year on Cult Records/RCA. And you can experience more silliness by calling the new hotline 1-833-THE-VOID.