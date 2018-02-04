Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Lineup Seemingly Confirmed By New Photoshoot

After years of circulating rumors, Billy Corgan confirmed last week that the Smashing Pumpkins are recording a reunion album with Rick Rubin. He previously shared photos from the studio with original guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, and now, as Alternative Nation reports, leaked images from a photoshoot in Los Angeles yesterday have seemingly confirmed the band’s reunion lineup: Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and Jeff Schroeder, who joined in 2008 as the group’s guitarist. That just leaves out original bassist D’arcy Wretzky, who told Blast Echo last month that “the band has decided to go with a different bass player,” calling the decision “a huge disappointment.” Schroeder, who has been spotted playing bass in the studio, may fill for her live.