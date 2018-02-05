Titus Andronicus – “Above The Bodega (Local Business)” Video

Titus Andronicus kicked off 2018 by announcing their new album A Productive Cough, the followup to their expansive, ridiculously ambitious 2015 release The Most Lamentable Tragedy. That was one of our favorite albums of that year, which would’ve been reason enough to be excited before hearing the first cut from A Productive Cough, its titanic opener “Number One (In New York).” (Which in turn was one of our favorite songs that week.) Now, Titus is back with another promising preview of A Productive Cough, “Above The Bodega (Local Business).”

Like “Number One (In New York),” “Above The Bodega (Local Business)” finds Patrick Stickles in a more consistently mellow lane than in the past. However, it departs from its predecessor’s dramatic swell for a laidback, mid-tempo rocker that plays out like a conversational tale indebted to early ’70s Stones. It doesn’t hit you over the head the way Titus’ more fiery singles might have in the past, but after a few listens it proves itself to be an enduring little charmer. (Bonus points for its title contributing to the internal Titus mythology by calling back to 2013’s Local Business.) Also like “Number One (In New York),” “Above The Bodega (Local Business)” comes with a video directed by Ray Concepcion, featuring the band playing it in the studio. Check it out below.

A Productive Cough is out 3/2 via Merge. Pre-order it here.