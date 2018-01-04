Titus Andronicus – “Number One (In New York)” Video

The last time Titus Andronicus released an album was in 2015 when the band introduced us to the sprawling, insanely ambitious The Most Lamentable Tragedy, a rock opera about manic depression. And because Titus is one of the best rock bands going right now, they pulled it off; it was one of our favorite albums of that year. So, it’s exciting news that they’re about to return with a new album, A Productive Cough. Billed as having a “subtler, more spacious approach,” the album finds Titus mastermind Patrick Stickles highlighting the more ballad-oriented side of his project, though with plenty of room for characteristically sprawling, ambitious rockers as well. And, yes, the album features a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Like A Rolling Stone,” in case you doubted the “ambitious” part.

Along with the announcement, we get our first preview of A Productive Cough via its opening track, “Number One (In New York).” It’s a good glimpse at exactly what an album of Titus “ballads” could sound like — which is to say, though it may begin as a spare piano-based track, “Number One (In New York)” gradually piles on the layers and instrumentation, alongside Stickles’ intensifying vocal, until it feels like it’s going to explode. It has a scope not dissimilar from the most expansive tracks on 2010’s The Monitor, building to a dramatic conclusion as evocative as the finest Titus tracks. It’s also accompanied by a video directed by Ray Concepcion. Check it out below.

A Productive Cough tracklist:

01 “Number One (In New York)”

02 “Real Talk”

03 “Above the Bodega (Local Business)”

04 “Crass Tattoo”

05 “(I’m) Like a Rolling Stone”

06 “Home Alone”

07 “Mass Transit Madness (Goin’ Loco’)”

The band also announced their “first-ever ‘acoustic’ tour” in support of the album, in which Stickles and pianist Alex Molini will be performing as a duo:

03/07 — Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

03/08 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

03/09 — Providence, RI @ AS220

03/10 — Burlington, VT @ Arts Riot

03/11 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

03/13 — Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

03/14 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

03/15 — Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

03/16 — Madison, WI @ The Frequency

03/17 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

03/18 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03/19 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

03/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

03/22 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

03/23 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

03/24 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03/27 — Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

03/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

03/29 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Crepe Place

03/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

04/02 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

04/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

04/06 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Ridglea Room

04/07 — Austin, TX @ Barracuda

04/08 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/10 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

04/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

04/12 — Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

04/13 — Washington, DC @ Rock and Roll Hotel

04/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ UArts Black Box

04/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Ballroom

A Productive Cough is out 3/2 via Merge. Pre-order it here.