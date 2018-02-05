Cashmere Cat, Major Lazer, & Tory Lanez – “Miss You” Video

Last month, the adventurous Swedish producer Cashmere Cat teamed up with Diplo’s Major Lazer crew and Toronto sing-rapper Tory Lanez for the quicksilver collaborative single “Miss You.” Today, they’ve shared the new “Miss You” video, in which Cashmere Cat, Diplo, and Lanez take over a zamboni and hang out on the ice while figure skaters dance all around them. With I, Tonya competing for Oscars and the Winter Olympics looming, it all feels pretty deliberately timed. Check it out below.

“Miss You” is out now at iTunes.