Meek Mill Celebrates Eagles Super Bowl Win In Prison Statement

When the Philadelphia Eagles ran onto the field at the Super Bowl on Sunday night, they did it to the sound of hometown rap star Meek Mill’s anthemic “Dreams & Nightmares (Intro).” That made for an electric TV moment, and it was made all the more poignant because Meek is currently in prison, serving out a two to four year sentence for a probation violation. Many have protested Meek’s sentence, finding it draconian and unjust.

Eagles just came out to Meek Mill. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/I3qrHGAe9I — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) February 4, 2018

The Eagles, of course, went on to win the Super Bowl, the team’s first ever. Meek had to celebrate the historic win from prison. And as Pitchfork points out, Meek gave a statement to NBC’s John Clark. Here’s what he said: