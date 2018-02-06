Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars” Video

Our first taste of the TDE-curated Black Panther soundtrack was “All The Stars,” a collaboration between the label’s two biggest stars, Kendrick Lamar and SZA. The song gets a video today from Dave Meyers — who previously worked with Kendrick on “HUMBLE.” and “LOYALTY.” — and “the little homies” (aka Kendrick himself). It’s a gorgeous set of images drawing on the movie’s African setting and the song’s astral subject matter, and we’re sure Tom Brady would enjoy it if he actually took the time to watch it. Do that below.

Black Panther: The Album is out 2/9 on Interscope. The movie follows next Friday, 2/16.