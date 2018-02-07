Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet – “CNN Predicts A Monster Storm”

Laurie Anderson and the Kronos Quartet have been staples of the avant-garde music world for decades, and they recently came together for Landfall, a piece of music inspired by Anderson’s experiences in Hurricane Sandy. They’ve performed it live around the world, and now they’re getting ready to release it as an album. We’ve posted two tracks, “The Water Rises” and “Our Street Is A Black River.” Today, they’ve shared the video for an ominously beautiful instrumental called “CNN Predicts A Monster Storm.” The clip is an image of a face, with rain striking a window, while Anderson’s words about her memories of the storm scroll across the screen. Watch it below.

Landfall is out 2/16 on Nonesuch.