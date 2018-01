Laurie Anderson and Kronos Quartet have teamed for the first time for a new album together, Landfall, that’s coming out next month. The two experimental artists have already shared one song from it, “We Learn to Speak Yet Another Language, and today they’re releasing a pair of tracks that show up side-by-side on the album, “The Water Rises” and “Our Street Is A Black River.” Listen to it below.

Landfall is out 2/16 via Nonesuch Records.