Longwave Reunite After 9 Years

Longwave
CREDIT: Mayumi Nashida

Just when you thought the new Bonny Doon album would be the only time you heard the name Longwave in 2018, veteran NYC rockers Longwave have announced a reunion. Last month on Facebook, the group announced, “We have been playing again,” promising new music and live performances. And now the first of those shows — which marks Longwave’s first performance in nine years — has been announced. It’ll be 4/7 at Mercury Lounge, one of the hubs of their old scene, with HEAVEN and Tiger Mountain. Brush up on their history in our overview of the early aughts NYC rock resurgence.

Tags: Longwave