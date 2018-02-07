Longwave Reunite After 9 Years

Just when you thought the new Bonny Doon album would be the only time you heard the name Longwave in 2018, veteran NYC rockers Longwave have announced a reunion. Last month on Facebook, the group announced, “We have been playing again,” promising new music and live performances. And now the first of those shows — which marks Longwave’s first performance in nine years — has been announced. It’ll be 4/7 at Mercury Lounge, one of the hubs of their old scene, with HEAVEN and Tiger Mountain. Brush up on their history in our overview of the early aughts NYC rock resurgence.