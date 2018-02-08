Frankie Cosmos – “Being Alive” Video

“Being Alive” is one of the few songs on the new Frankie Cosmos album, Vessel, that has roots in Greta Kline’s extensive back catalog. It first showed up on 2014’s Affirms Glinting and has since become a live staple. Even on that early demo, you can hear the pauses where it feels like the full band should come in, but it’s taken a few years to get to that point. Vessel’s “Being Alive” flutters like a heartbeat, careening in and out of heavy motion and rest. Their starting count-off is left in as a reminder to how hard it is to keep this sort of breathless track in check, the force of the band that Kline’s gathered for this album in full effect. It’s rousing and inclusive; by the end, a chorus of voices parrot the main takeaway: “Being alive/ Matters quite a bit/ Even when you/ Feel like shit.” The song comes attached to a video, which combines tour footage with the band being rendered in marionette form. Watch and listen below.

Vessel is out 3/30 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.