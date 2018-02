Albert Hammond Jr. has a new solo album on the way and we heard lead single “Muted Beatings” last week. An accompanying video debuted today directed by Fraser RIGG and starring Portia Doubleday. The video was shot on 35mm film and in a press release Hammond states that he hoped to visualize that “love is the one thing that transcends time and space.” Watch below.

Francis Trouble is out 3/9 on Red Bull Records.