Young Scooter – “Trippple Cross” (Feat. Future & Young Thug)

Once upon a time we at Stereogum were excited enough about Young Scooter to put him on our annual Best New Bands list. Nearly half a decade has passed since then, and we admittedly have not always been so excited about the Atlanta trap star during that interim, but it may be time to get stoked once more. Scooter has announced a new album called Trippple Cross today and shared its title track, an all-star collaboration with Scooter’s Super Slimey ATL brethren Future and Young Thug, who also recently rejoined forces in support of FBG Wookie. As for “Trippple Cross,” it will make your head bob and your speakers boom when you press play below.

Trippple Cross is out 2/23 on EMPIRE and features several other Future and Thugger appearances plus verses from Casino and NBA Youngboy. Pre-order it here.