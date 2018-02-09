L7 – “I Came Back To Bitch” Video

Fearsome scuzz-rock badasses L7 broke up at the end of the ’90s, but they reunited in 2015. Last year, they shared the Trump-baiting “Dispatch From Mar-A-Lago,” their first single in 18 years. And now, with a new documentary about them out in the world, L7 have shared a furious new statement of intent called “I Came Back To Bitch.” It’s a driving, snarling rocker with a clear sense of purpose, and its grainy and chopped-up video shows the members of L7 striking some serious fuck-you-up poses. Check it out below.

The “I Came Back To Bitch” single is out now on Don Giovanni. The documentary L7: Pretend We’re Dead is out on DVD now.