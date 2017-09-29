Hear L7’s “Dispatch From Mar-a-Lago,” Their First New Song In 18 Years

Before this morning, Los Angeles snarlers L7, one of the most fearsome and underrated rock bands of the ’90s, had not released any new music since their 1999 album Slap-Happy. But L7 reunited in 2015 to play live shows and release a documentary, and this fall, they’re planning on releasing two new singles on venerable New Jersey indie Don Giovanni. The first of those two songs is called “Dispatch From Mar-a-Lago, and it’s a serrated bounce of a punk rock song, one aimed squarely at Donald Trump.

According to Pitchfork, the new song’s lyrics include the following: “S.O.S. from the golden throne / Mogul’s in deep shit, he’s all alone.” Talking to Pitchfork, frontwoman Donita Sparks says, “Making fun of your government is a tradition older than this country, and that’s what this track is… We only recorded it a couple weeks ago, and could have dropped it the day after it was mastered. We’ve never been in that position before. This song didn’t have any time to waste because there’s new craziness happening every day.” Here’s the song:

“Dispatch From Mar-a-Lago” is out now on Don Giovanni.