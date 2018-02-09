Barely Civil – “You With A Cape, Me With A Baseball Bat”

Last month, the Wisconsin-based four-piece Barely Civil released “Eau Claire? Oh, Claire.,” the lead single from their forthcoming debut album. If that song’s an open palm, then its follow-up track, “You With A Cape, Me With A Baseball Bat,” is a clenched fist. Expansiveness gives way to a jumbled mess of nerves and anxiety, where lead vocalist Connor Erickson is stuck inside his own head in a battle with his own self-worth. “I’m trying to fix myself/ I’m starting to feel brand new/ I think I like myself/ Fuck, I’d never say that to you,” he sings, a sense of progress seeping in that still feels stunted. One step forward, two steps back. Listen below.

TOUR DATES (w/ Bristletongue):

03/16 Milwaukee, WI @ Sk8er Boi Mansion

03/17 Ann Arbor, MI @ Lincoln House

03/18 Akron, OH @ Oakdale House

03/20 Nashville, TN @ Two Boots

03/22 Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s Iowa City

03/23 Lansing, IL @ Royal Skate

03/24 Converse, IN @ Bennett’s

We Can Live Here Forever is out 3/2 via Take This To Heart Records. Pre-order it here.