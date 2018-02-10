Today Is Cliff Burton Day In Alameda County, CA

Today is Cliff Burton Day in Alameda County, California. Following an online petition that reached nearly 6000 signatures, the Alameda County Board Of Supervisors has decided to honor the former Metallica bassist, who died in a bus accident in 1986 while the band was touring in support of Master Of Puppets, by proclaiming February 10, 1986 to be “Cliff Burton Day.” Today would have been his 56th birthday.
IT’S OFFICIAL! The Board of Supervisors from Alameda County has just proclaimed February 10, 2018, which would have been Cliff’s 56th birthday, “Cliff Burton Day.” As many of you know, Cliff was born and raised in Castro Valley and was the reason we high-tailed it to the Bay Area back in ’83. Thanks to all of the fans who got behind this initiative and we’d like to send our appreciation and respect to all of you who continue to honor Cliff in your own personal ways. We love that he remains so revered. ✍🏻 #metallica #cliffburtonday #alamedacounty #cliffemall 📸 @castrovalleynews