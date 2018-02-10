Today Is Cliff Burton Day In Alameda County, CA

Today is Cliff Burton Day in Alameda County, California. Following an online petition that reached nearly 6000 signatures, the Alameda County Board Of Supervisors has decided to honor the former Metallica bassist, who died in a bus accident in 1986 while the band was touring in support of Master Of Puppets, by proclaiming February 10, 1986 to be “Cliff Burton Day.” Today would have been his 56th birthday.

