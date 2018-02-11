Watch Figure Skaters Perform To Beyoncé & “Despacito” At The Winter Olympics

After the 2014 Olympic Games, the International Skating Union changed the rules to allow music with lyrics. That means that at this year’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Olympians can skate to things like Beyoncé, U2, and Lil Jon for the first time, and they are taking full advantage of that fact. For example, as Spin reports, Germany’s Paul Fentz skated to Paul Anka’s big band cover of Oasis’ “Wonderwall,” France’s Maé-Bérénice Méité performed to Beyoncé’s “Run The World (Girls),” and Korea’s own Yura Min and Alexander Gamelin did “Despacito.” Watch their routines below.

I’M SORRY THERE’S A JAZZ VERSION OF WONDERWALL !?? Is there no hope for humanity pic.twitter.com/jZdc6TCUkY — gillian (@brotatoee) February 9, 2018