The Swedish singer and organist Anna Von Hausswolff makes grand, sweeping, ridiculously heavy music, and her new album Dead Magic is coming next month. We’ve heard the early track “The Mysterious Vanishing Of Electra,” and now Von Hausswolff has also shared the absurdly epic 12-minute track “The Truth, The Glow, The Fall.” Listen to it below.

Dead Magic is out 3/2 on City Slang.