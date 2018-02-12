Nap Eyes – “Dull Me Line”

Last month, the Nova Scotian band Nap Eyes announced a new album, I’m Bad Now, with “Every Time The Feeling,” and today they’re back with another one from it called “Dull Me Line,” a downtrodden track about feeling directionless. “It’s a dull me line/ Running abandoned racetracks in my mind/ Dull me heart/ Heavy with bored and lazy disappointment art,” Nigel Chapman sings, a litany of self-conscious errors. Listen below.

I’m So Bad is out 3/9 via Paradise Of Bachelors/You’ve Changed/Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.