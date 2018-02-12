Ultimate Painting Break Up And Cancel Album Release, Citing “Irreconcilable Breakdown”

English duo Ultimate Painting have broken up. In a statement, Jack Cooper cited “an irreconcilable breakdown” with bandmate James Hoare. The group had just announced a new album a couple of weeks ago — their first for Bella Union — but Cooper says that he requested that the album not be released, and the label obliged. “Obviously if there’s no band then it’s understandably not really in Bella Union’s interests to put out the previously announced album, therefore I’ve asked them not to release Up! at this point in time, which they have agreed to,” the statement reads.

Ultimate Painting released their self-titled debut album in 2014, and followed that up in subsequent years with 2015’s Green Lanes and 2016’s Dusk. They took 2017 off, with both band members working on side projects — Hoare did the Proper Ornaments and Cooper released a solo album — and Ultimate Painting’s next album, Up!, was scheduled to come out in April.

Here’s Cooper’s statement: