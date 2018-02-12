The Body – “Nothing Stirs”

The Body’s last proper full-length was 2016’s excellent No One Deserves Happiness, though the Portland duo have kept busy since then, releasing two full-length collaborations with Full Of Hell and an EP, A Home On Earth. The Portland noise duo have just announced their next album, which is called I Have Fought Against It, But I Can’t Any Longer and will be out in May. Lead single “Nothing Stirs” is brutally beautiful, with featured vocals from Kristin Haytor and Ben Eberle. Listen to it below.

Tracklist:

01 “The Last Form Of Loving”

02 “Can Carry No Weight”

03 “Partly Alive”

04 “The West Has Failed”

05 “Nothing Stirs”

06 “Off Script”

07 “An Urn”

08 “Blessed, Alone”

09 “Sickly Heart Of Sand”

10 “Ten Times A Day, Every Day, A Stranger”

I Have Fought Against It, But I Can’t Any Longer is out 5/11 via Thrill Jockey.