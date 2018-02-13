Forth Wanderers – “Not For Me”

It’s been a little while since we heard from the Montclair, NJ-bred band Forth Wanderers — their last release was 2016’s Slop EP — but they’ve been working on their sophomore full-length, which is self-titled and will be released via Sub Pop later this year. Lead single “Not For Me” finds their queasy, chaotically melodic sensibilities intact. Vocalist Ava Trilling’s lyrics unspool in episodic slow-motion, and her narrative finds her tip-toeing around in a relationship that’s comforting and familiar but maybe not necessary. “I woke up with you/ Put on my shoes/ I left before you saw me/ I swore you were only half-asleep/ I left before you saw me/ Before you could follow me,” she sings. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Nevermine”

02 “Company”

03 “Ages Ago”

04 “Taste”

05 “Not For Me”

06 “Be My Baby”

07 “New Face”

08 “Saunter”

09 “Tired Games”

10 “Temporary”

TOUR DATES:

05/03 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel *

05/04 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church *

05/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel *

*w/ Hoops

Forth Wanderers will be out 4/27 via Sub Pop.