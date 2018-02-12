Courtney Barnett Appears To Tease New Album Tell Me How You Really Feel…

Courtney Barnett collaborated with Kurt Vile on an album called Lotta Sea Lice last year, but we’re still awaiting the official follow-up to her 2015 debut album Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit. We’ve known for a while that the sophomore LP was nearly complete, and a new teaser video suggests it’s now all the way done.

The video is titled, “Tell Me How You Really Feel…” Whether that’s the name of the album remains unclear, but the footage features Barnett singing new songs solo while playing various instruments in a studio. It concludes with a snippet of a new recording that, according to Shazam, is called “I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch.” Watch below.

The video comes with a link to Barnett’s website, where you’ll find a prompt to, in 250 characters or less, tell her how you really feel. The page also includes the date 2/15, which is this coming Thursday, so expect an official album announcement then.