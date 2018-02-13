The Voidz – “Pointlessness”

Ready for another weird new Voidz song? Julian Casablancas and the gang have got you covered with “Pointlessness,” our latest advance track from the upcoming Virtue. This new one, which follows the fairly straightforward and Strokesy “Leave It In My Dreams” and the wild electronic excursion “QYURRYUS,” is a doozy. Without taking any jarring left turns, the slow-drifting “Pointlessness” morphs from a an abstract new age ballad into a towering synth-prog opus. It’s quite a thing to hear, so hear it below.

Virtue is out 3/30 on Cult Records. Pre-order it here.