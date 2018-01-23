The Voidz – “Leave It In My Dreams”

Last month, the Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas announced that he’d changed the name of his side project Julian Casablancas + The Voidz to just plain old the Voidz. He also announced that the band would follow up their 2014 debut Tyranny with a new album this year. The band has been playing new songs live lately, and now they’ve shared one of those songs. New single “Leave It In My Dreams” is a stoned amble that captures Casablancas at his most carefree. Check it out below.

The Voidz haven’t announced the details of their new album yet, but it’s coming sometime in 2018.