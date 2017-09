Julian Casablancas + The Voidz performed live for the first time in two years at a secret gig in Los Angeles last night. Billed as a JC + The Voidz cover band called “YouTube Comments,” they treated the audience at the 200-capacity Moroccan Lounge to the debuts of five new songs: “Wink,” “We’re Where We Were,” “Aliennation,” “Coul As A Ghoul,” and “Lazy Boy.” Watch some fan-shot footage from the show below.

