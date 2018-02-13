Preoccupations – “Antidote” Video

Next month, Preoccupations, the Canadian postpunk band formerly and contentiously known as Viet Cong, will follow up their 2016 self-titled album with a new one called, logically enough, New Material. We’ve already posted first single “Espionage,” and now the band has also shared a video for “Antidote,” a grinding, misanthropic six-minute pound of a song. (It is not, in other words, a Travis Scott cover.) Band member Michael Wallace co-directed the video with Evan Pierce, and it consists of abstract black-and-white portraits of band members performing. Check it out below.

Band member Matt Flegel says:

“Antidote” is about humans forgetting that we’re apes, it’s about trying to make sense out of something that we’d be better off not trying to make sense of. Its about having infinite knowledge at our fingertips, but still making all the wrong choices over and over. It’s about trying to find a moment in your day where you can take a breath and remember that we’re basically all just animals bumbling around.

New Material is out 3/23 on Jagjaguwar.