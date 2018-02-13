The Long-Rumored Smash Mouth/Car Seat Headrest Collaboration Is Coming Thursday

It started as some mutual admiration and turned into a real-life collaboration, and on Thursday all hell will break loose when Smash Mouth and Car Seat Headrest’s covers of each other’s songs will be released. They’ll debut on Jenny Eliscu’s SiriusXMU show tomorrow, and someBODY once told us that Smash Mouth has covered “Something Soon” and CSH covered “Fallen Horses.” Here’s a photo of Will Toledo and SM guitarist Greg Camp to get you excited:

Last year, we talked to Steve Harwell to reflect on 20 years of Smash Mouth.