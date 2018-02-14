Bichkraft – “Introducing Yourself” (Feat. WALL’s Sam York)

Bichkraft are releasing a new album, the Carson Cox-produced 800, next month. We’ve heard “Yonder” from it already, and today the Ukrainian band is sharing the album’s centerpiece, the expansive “Introducing Yourself.” It’s sinewy and tightly-controlled, sloppy rhythms offset by enveloping noise. Halfway through, Jenia Bichowski’s scratchy vocals give way to the dulcet tones of Sam York (formerly of the NYC punks WALL), who elevates the song to its climax: “We’re wasting away/ We are paralyzed/ We are analyzed,” she repeats like a mantra, the song devolving into a sour-sweetness around her. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://wharfcatrecords.bandcamp.com/album/800" target="_blank">800 by Bichkraft</a>

800 is out 3/16 via Wharf Cat Records.