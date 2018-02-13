Here’s Metallica’s James Hetfield As A Cop In The Ted Bundy Movie

Yesterday, we learned that James Hetfield had landed his first acting role as a cop in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, And Vile, an upcoming Ted Bundy biopic starring Zac Efron as the infamous serial killer. And today, we’re getting our first look at Hetfield as Office Bob Hayward, the first police officer to arrest Bundy in 1975. Director Joe Berlinger, who previously co-directed the 2004 Metallica documentary Some Kind Of Monster and wrote a book about the band, shared the following image of Hetfield with Zac Efron-as-Ted Bundy in an interrogation room:

Here are some other stills and behind-the-scenes images from the film:

Meet Ted. #behindthescenes 🎬 A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Jan 17, 2018 at 11:41am PST

Schemin’ #behindthescenes🎬 A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Jan 26, 2018 at 2:33pm PST

When Ted met Liz #behindthescenes 🎬 A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Feb 1, 2018 at 12:00pm PST