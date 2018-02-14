JB Dunckel – “Love Machine”

Last month, Air’s classic album Moon Safari celebrated its 20th anniversary. And today, JB Dunckel, one half of the French duo, has announced his own forthcoming debut album. It’s called H+, and it’s inspired by the idea of transhumanism, the utopian concept that we can improve human life by more closely fusing it with technology. Late last year, Dunckel shared his video for the album track “Hold On.” And it’s probably not a coincidence that he’s shared the new single “Love Machine” on Valentine’s Day. It’s a sort of lush, pillowy electro burble, and it may or may not be about fucking a robot. Listen to it and check out the H+ tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hold On”

02 “Love Machine”

03 “The Garden”

04 “Transhumanity”

05 “Qwartz”

06 “Slow Down”

07 “Space Age”

08 “In Between The Two Moons”

09 “Show Your Love”

10 “Ballad NonSense”

11 “Carpet Bombing”

12 “Kill For You”

H+ is out 3/16 on Sony France.