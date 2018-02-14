Parquet Courts Launch Countdown, Probably To Announce New Album With Danger Mouse

Lately, New York postpunkers Parquet Courts have been talking up the “raw” new album that they’ve been making. And now it’s apparently enigmatic album-rollout time! As this Reddit thread points out, fans have been receiving postcards with what appears to be artwork from Parquet Courts co-leader Andrew Savage.

Those postcards include the URL for a website. And if you go to that website, you will find a countdown clock. Those countdown clocks usually foreshadow a new-album announcement, so set your alarm accordingly. And that same Reddit thread points out something else: The band has told the British music magazine Q that they’ve been working on the new album with star producer Danger Mouse.

That’s an unexpected combination!