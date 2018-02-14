Rhye – “Song For You” Video

We previously heard snippets ahead of Michael Milosh’s second LP as Rhye (and first without Robin Hannibal), Blood, with tracks like “Please” and “Count To Five.” Following the album’s release, one of the other standout tracks, “Song For You” is joined today by a video directed by Milosh and his girlfriend Geneviève Medow Jenkins, starring Nathalie Kelley and Christopher Brochu.

If you’re looking to be pulled in a bunch of different directions, this video will do it. Between shots of Kelley dancing in her underwear, fights in the car, and Brochu sneaking up on Kelley in a dark parking garage (not funny), the video reaches several emotional extremes within a six-minute span. It quite effectively portrays what love can be and turn into at its brink.

Blood is out now via Loma Vista.