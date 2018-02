Last month, Brooklyn psych veterans Oneida announced their upcoming LP, Romance, by sharing its lead single “All In Due Time,” and today they’re sharing another, “Good Lie.” Oneida have a knack for reeling us in with catchy synth leads, but it doesn’t distract from the rather unsettling lyrics that follow like, “Give us a hug” and “Don’t fight,” giving way to even more synth discord. Take a listen.

Romance is out 3/9 via Joyful Noise. Pre-order it here.