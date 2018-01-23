Oneida – “All In Due Time”

Brooklyn veterans Oneida closed out 2017 with the release of their 7”, “Town Crier” b/w “Pariah.” Today they’re announcing their first album in six years, Romance, by sharing its lead single, “All In Due Time.”

Guitarist Bobby Matador explains how the band’s approach to music making drives the theme of the track:

In Oneida, there are both regular metrical pulses/units, and more organically-derived rhythms that seem at first to be completely free, or working in opposition/dissonant periods to the regular stuff — but they eventually reach a rhythmic harmony “in due time” — and it’s not necessarily scripted or composed, but we understand how to use this technique and let it unfold in the moment.

Listen below.

Romance tracklist:

01 “Economy Travel”

02 “Bad Habit”

03 “All In Due Time”

04 “It Was Me”

05 “Good Lie”

06 “Lay Of The Land”

07 “Cedars”

08 “Reputation”

09 “Cockfight”

10 “Good Cheer”

11 “Shepherd’s Axe”

Tour dates:

03/03 Brooklyn, NY @ Secret Project Robot

03/16 Indianapolis, IN @ The Hifi

03/17 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

03/18 Kansas City, MO @ Union Library

03/19 Hot Springs, AR @ Low Key Arts

03/21 Raleigh, NC @ King’s

03/22 Atlanta, GA @ 529

03/23 Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

03/24 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

04/21 Providence, RI @ AS220

CREDIT: Jeffrey Brandsted

Romance is out 3/9 via Joyful Noise Recordings.