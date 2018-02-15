Courtney Barnett – “Nameless, Faceless” Video

Just a few months ago, Courtney Barnett, one of the best things that’s happened to indie rock in years, released Lotta Sea Lice, her very good low-stakes collaborative album with Kurt Vile. And this morning, she’s announced that she’ll follow up her 2015 instant classic Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit with a new album called Tell Me How You Really Feel. Barnett teased the album earlier this week, but now she’s made it official, sharing a video for “Nameless, Faceless,” a stomping, propulsive lead single with a powerful, plainspoken feminist message. Lucy Dyson made the song’s animated video, turning it into a sort of moving collage. Below, check out the video and the tracklist for the new album, as well as the dates for the short North American tour that Barnett will launch in March.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hopefulessness”

02 “City Looks Pretty”

03 “Charity”

04 “Need A Little Time”

05 “Nameless, Faceless”

06 “I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch”

07 “Crippling Self Doubt And A General Lack Of Self-Confidence”

08 “Help Your Self”

09 “Walkin’ On Eggshells”

10 “Sunday Roast”

TOUR DATES:

5/06 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

5/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Sanctuary At Pico Union

5/14 – Austin, TX @ Saengerrunde

5/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

5/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

5/21 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Cultural Center, Tiffany Dome

Tell Me How You Really Feel is out 5/18 on Mom + Pop/Marathon/Milk! Records.